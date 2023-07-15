HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The much-anticipated opening of Biscuitville will take place on Tuesday, according to the restaurant chain’s corporate office.

“We are excited to open our second South Carolina Biscuitvile location in Hartsville,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “As Biscuitville expands its footprint across the Palmetto state, we look forward to introducing first-time guests to our delicious breakfast and lunch items made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.”

The restaurant, located on South Fifth Street, will create about 40 new jobs, according to officials.

In honor of the grand opening in Hartsville, which will take place from 8 a.m. until noon, Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year online at www.biscuitville.com. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting up to 10 of the entries received prior to opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter. The offer is limited to one entry per person.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Hartsville’s newest restaurant will feature a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit making. Other features and amenities include:

An exterior that resembles a reclaimed Southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors, and gooseneck lights.

An interior with a modern look and feel with Southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by Southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.

A large photo mural wall that captures the Hartsville neighborhood and community.

A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury, N.C.—based Cheerwine.

Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.

According to Biscuitville’s website, there are now 69 locations in North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina. The company’s Florence location opened in April.