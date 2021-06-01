Boscoe
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County Sheriff's deputies wrapped up an undercover narcotics investigation Wednesday when they served a search warrant and arrested four people.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology is the No. 4 high school in South Carolina, according to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual “ Best High Schools Rankings” report.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence apartment building suffered cosmetic damage Monday when children playing with matches set a flower bed ablaze.
DARLINGTON, S.C. − Backs against the wall. It was said so many times after Darlington's lower-state championship win, it's apparent this sayin…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County residents will be paying less property taxes when the county's fiscal year begins on July 1.
FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held at On The Go on Thursday morning, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster got a firsthand look at three Darlington County businesses Monday afternoon.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Anything Customs Printing & Apparel held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning celebrating its move and expansion and its membership in the chamber.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Williams Middle School will have a new leader next year.
FLORENCE, S.C. – North Vista Elementary School might become Florence One Schools' replacement for Williams Middle School.