BOTTLE TALK: Give port a try

Port wines that see some oxidative aging are referred to as tawny ports. The basic tawnys are aged at least three years in oak with multiple rackings to encourage oxidation where the reserve tawny sees a minimum of seven years in barrel. There are some tawny ports that display an age designation (10 year, 20 year, etc.) that represents an average age rather than a minimum, an often-misconstrued fact. These are filtered so they require no decanting and will generally deteriorate with prolonged bottle age. The oxidative aspects of these wines manifest as dried fruit, walnut, caramel and coffee on the nose and palate.

These wines have their core volume sales in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Although maintaining their popularity in Britain, their market continues to shrink in the United States. I believe the lack of consumer exposure and the poor marketing job by the industry have relegated these beverages to the record store equivalent of the discount rack, a sad and sorry state indeed.