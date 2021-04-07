BOTTLE TALK: Willamette Valley further developing a good wine reputation

Although I preach about drinking diversely and outside one’s comfort zone, sometimes we need to revisit what ignited our passion for wine in the first place; a proverbial palatal homecoming of sorts.

I began with bold, extracted red wines and enjoyed them very much, as naturally one would.

It was, however, an Oregonian Willamette Valley Pinot Noir that admittedly changed the way I viewed wine forever.

It was not only the burlesque show of aromas and flavors that slowly unveiled themselves to me in a sexy, teasing fashion but also how these wines truly expressed the place and soil in which they were grown.

The exciting aspect about this re-exploration of Oregon is that the top three grapes grown here (Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay) have all increased in quality and diversified their respective personalities; a terroir lover’s fantasy.

Named for the river that runs through it, Willamette Valley represents Oregon’s largest AVA (American Viticultural Area), spanning from Portland to Eugene and containing three quarters of all the vineyards in the entire state. There are now nine AVAs located within Willamette Valley, helping to highlight these differing soil compositions, microclimates and overall terroir conditions.