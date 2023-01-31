Boulware named Anderson Brothers Bank Human Resources Director

MULLINS, S.C. — Anderson Brothers Bank announced the addition of Allison Boulware as human resources director last week. Boulware will be based in the bank’s corporate office at 101 North Main Street, Mullins.
Boulware brings with her over twenty years of human resource experience. In her role at Anderson Brothers Bank, she will administer and oversee the administration of compensation, benefits, disciplinary matters, employment disputes, and investigations. Along with developing and implementing bank HR policies and processes, she will work with leaders to identify staffing and recruiting needs while ensuring the bank complies with federal and state employment laws and regulations.
“We are pleased to welcome Allison to Anderson Brothers Bank as Human Resource Director,” CEO and President of Anderson Brothers Bank David Anderson said. “With a growing workforce of almost 400 employees, her experience and expertise will be essential in providing the best for our teammates.”