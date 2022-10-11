Boys & Girls Club of Pee Dee executive director honored

WASHINGTON D.C. – Boys & Girls Clubs of America recently announced that Neal Zimmerman, executive director, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, has been awarded the 2022 W. Errol Sewell Leadership Award – the highest honor bestowed by BGCA to a club professional for their outstanding achievement in the area of field services.

Zimmerman was presented with the award during a ceremony held at BGCA’s Northeast/Southeast Leadership Conference in Washington DC.

The W. Errol Sewell Leadership Award was created in memory of the beloved former 42 year BGCA professional and is presented each year to a club professional who best exemplifies the qualities and character that made Sewell an extraordinary leader and role model during his decades of service to the organization.

“Zimmerman has devoted 50 years to the development and well-being of the children and youth, first in Gainesville Florida, then West Palm Beach, Florida, and for the last 27 years in Florence, South Carolina,” said Ricky Hood, 2020 Sewell recipient and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of East Mississippi. “He personifies the excellence we strive for, which is why he is so deserving of this honor.”

Zimmerman joined a club in Orlando at the age of 6and has never left. His first club job was as a summer staff member teaching baseball, and since then has held nearly every position within a club organization. Over time he distinguished himself as one with boundless levels of energy, intelligence and drive. In 1995, he became executive director of an organization that sorely needed his guidance, vigor and experience.

Over the years, Zimmerman has produced remarkable accomplishments by combining an unwavering commitment to quality programming, resource development and management skills. His strategic vision has taken the Pee Dee Area Boys & Girls Club organization from three clubs serving 350 youth in 1995, to today’s thriving award-winning organization of six clubs serving more than 4,000 young people annually.

“Neal is the catalyst that has moved our Pee Dee Area organization forward. He successfully steers the organization and is especially gifted at building a great team, reminding us all of the mission and leading with passion. His over-the-top commitment, institutional knowledge and infectious love of the Boys & Girls Club kids and their families make him the best in the business,” said Richard Skipper, chairman of the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area.

He is equally revered by board members and Club professionals.

“Without question, Neal is a rare jewel that gives so much of his time, energy and resources to ensure that Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area is a premier youth organization” said Patricia Singleton Parr, who has volunteered her services for more than six years and serves on the Pee Dee Area Board. Club professional of 22 years, Mike Woods said, “Mr. Z is the perfect recipient for this award. His unwavering commitment and leadership have led to the thousands of young people receiving a first-class Boys & Girls Club experience, including me. The countless hours he spends combined with his care in handling the organization along with the decisions he makes is always done with the children’s well-being at the center.”

Zimmerman holds a bachelor’s degree in education and history from Birmingham-Southern College and a master’s degree in administration from the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

Prior to joining the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, he was with Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Fl. from 1986 – 1995 and Boys Clubs of Alachua County from 1972-1985. He and his wife Nancy have three children Matt, Ben and Jason, all entrepreneurs in different fields.