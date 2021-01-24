BRETT SCHAEFER: A rash decision to rejoin WHO before securing reforms

Last year, President Donald Trump decided to halt United States funding to the World Health Organization and withdraw the organization based on the organization’s inept response to COVID-19 and its obsequious failure to confront China over its lack of transparency and cooperation during the outbreak.

President Joe Biden, in one of his first actions, reversed those decisions in a letter to the United Nations secretary-general.

Biden’s action is hasty and short-sighted, seemingly driven more by the need to reverse Trump than to advance U.S. interests in the WHO.

Trump was correct in his criticism of the WHO. Had China been more transparent and cooperative, many lives could have been saved and economic damage avoided in the United States and around the world.

Likewise, the former president was correct in that the World Health Organization was too willing to take Chinese assurances at face value and too slow to respond to the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

This does not mean that Trump’s decision was without fault. Trump made his announcement before giving his representatives an opportunity to determine what needed to be fixed at the WHO or rally support among other member states to pursue those changes.