BRIEFLY Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COACH: Chris Zambri, the associate golf coach at Pepperdine, becomes the first head coach of the U.S. National Development Program. He starts in November.— Associated Press 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular South Florence's Sellers throws pair of TD passes in collegiate debut COLUMBIA, S.C. − Former South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers threw two touchdown passes in his collegiate debut as South Ca… Kroger agrees to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle opioid lawsuits The Kroger Co. has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The supermarket chain announced the plan on F… One Dead, multiple people shot in Mullins MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Mullins Police officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on Tyla… Hartsville overcomes 2-score deficit vs. Dillon in battle of unbeatens DILLON, S.C. − Hakeem Watters rushed for four touchdowns as Hartsville mounted a big second-half rally to topple Dillon 51-34 on Friday at Dil… Florence Family YMCA cuts the ribbon, celebrates 100 years FLORENCE, S.C -- The Florence Family YMCA Friday, with help from the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, cut a ribbon to mark its 100th birt…