FOOD PROGRAM: The United Nations had to cut food, cash payments and assistance to millions of people in many countries because its donations plummeted by about half, an official said Friday.

EXPLOSION: An explosion Saturday at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand killed at least 10 people and wounded at least 118 others, officials said. Residents of over 200 households were affected.

BOOK BANS: A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing "harmful" materials to minors. The lawsuit comes as lawmakers in many conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books.

PRESIDENT'S SON: Colombian police arrested Nicolas Petro, the president's son, Saturday in a high-profile money laundering probe into funds he allegedly collected from convicted drug traffickers during last year's presidential campaign. President Gustavo Petro said he wouldn't interfere with the investigation.

FLORIDA: The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said this past week it is relocating a planned 2025 convention from Florida because of what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration's "harmful, racist and insensitive" policies.

UKRAINE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday signed a law moving the official Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25 from Jan. 7, the day when the Russian Orthodox Church observes it.

