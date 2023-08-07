ROME: Dozens of migrants were dramatically rescued by Italy as they foundered at sea or clung to a rocky reef Sunday after three boats launched by smugglers from northern Africa shipwrecked in rough waters in separate incidents over the weekend.

MOROCCO: At least 24 people died in a bus crash Sunday in the province of Azilal in central Morocco, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years in the country. According to local authorities, a minibus carrying passengers overturned at a curve while en route to the weekly market in the small town of Demnate, in central Morocco.

FLORIDA: Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area at Terminal 1 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday because of a law enforcement investigation, officials said. The terminal was closed for about an hour.

PITTSBURGH: The Public Utility Commission approved a revised settlement totaling nearly $1 million with Canonsburg-based Columbia Gas over a 2019 explosion in western Pennsylvania that reduced a home to rubble and injured five people.

LOUISIANA: A child was fatally shot and five other people were wounded, including two police officers, when gunfire broke out as police answered a call about a fight at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana. At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

ARIZONA: An Oregon woman who went missing on a hike in north Phoenix was found dead and it appeared to be heat-related, authorities said. Phoenix Fire Department officials said the body of Jessica Christine Lindstrom, 34, was found at Deem Hills Recreation Area.