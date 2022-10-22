Bullock joins Trinity Collegiate School team

FLORENCE -- Trinity Collegiate School welcomed Kendall Bullock into the Titan family on Oct. 17 as director of marketing and communications.

Bullock is a 2022 graduate of Francis Marion University’s School of Business where she earned her degree in marketing while also serving as the editor-in-chief of FMU’s undergraduate literary journal.

“Touring the campus with Ms. Munn before my first interview got me so excited for a possible opportunity to work at Trinity Collegiate School,” Bullock said.

Bullock has experience in business and creative writing, event planning, strategic management and is a four time published author.

“I feel incredibly lucky to start out on my career path with Trinity and I’m looking forward to learning many invaluable things during my time in this role,” Bullock stated.