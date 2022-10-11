 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Airlines hikes revenue forecast

  • 0

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Tuesday that its revenue rose faster than expected over much of the summer, but costs also increased sharply.

The airline said third-quarter revenue rose about 13% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, compared with its previous forecast of a 10% to 12% gain.

Airlines have benefited from strong demand and fewer flights than before the pandemic, which is causing average fares to rise. American said passenger-carrying capacity in the third quarter was 9.6% lower than the same period in 2019.

Even with higher costs, Texas-based American said its third-quarter pretax margin was roughly 4.5%, up from its previous prediction of 2% to 4%.

Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker said American's outlook was encouraging for other large carriers and that American, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines "have the best potential for a positive surprise" during this month's round of financial reports.

People are also reading…

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. were down 1% in late-morning trading, slightly less than the decline in other leading U.S. airline stocks.

American is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 20.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is car leasing dead?

Is car leasing dead?

Leasing a car was once a popular and flexible way to finance a new vehicle, but increases in car prices, low inventories and rising interest rates have forced the practice into a nosedive.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert