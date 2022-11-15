 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apparel firm to invest $87M in Georgia facility

  • 0

ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An apparel company is opening a factory and distribution center in coastal Georgia, investing $87 million with plans to hire 294 workers.

Komar Brands, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, announced Monday that it would build the facility in Bryan County, just inland from Savannah. Komar will be in a booming area in Ellabell along Interstate 16 that will include a new Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicle plant and a new ammunition plant.

The company, privately owned by the Komar family, sells sleepwear and underwear under a variety of licensed and proprietary brands.

State officials said Komar was attracted in part by port facilities in Savannah. Many distribution centers have been setting up warehouses to receive cargo in the region. It’s unclear what products Komar will make in Ellabell and what products it will distribute.

People are also reading…

Bryan County first contacted Komar three years ago at a Georgia Ports Authority foreign trade conference, said county Development Authority Chairman Jon Seagraves.

The state will pay an undisclosed amount for job training.

Komar will qualify for a tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,500 per job from Georgia income taxes, up to $5.2 million over five years, if workers make at least $31,300 annually.

If Komar doesn’t owe that much income tax, it can recover remaining credit from state income tax payments made by workers.

Komar gets another $1.9 million in tax credits if it ships a certain amount of freight annually through Georgia ports.

Bryan County officials have approved a property tax break worth a projected $4.2 million, depending on tax rates and property values, said Development Authority Vice President Justin Farquhar.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kohl's CEO resigns, heads to Levi Strauss

Kohl's CEO resigns, heads to Levi Strauss

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl's, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi's said in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2 and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh, president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date. Kohl's said in a separate release that Gass plans to step down on Dec. 2, and Tom Kingsbury will serve as interim CEO.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why shopping for the holidays early is the best practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert