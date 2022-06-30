 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CARE House holds ribbon cutting Tuesday

063022-fmn-biz-care-house-p1

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE – CARE House of the Pee Dee held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday celebrating joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Meg Temple, executive director, cut the ribbon and was joined by her staff, friends, and chamber staff and ambassadors.

CARE House of the Pee Dee is a children’s advocacy center. Its mission is to promote, help, hope and healing in a nurturing environment for child abuse victims.

“We are a children’s advocacy center serving Florence, Marion, Dillon and Clarendon counties,” Temple said.

Started in 2006, Temple said CARE House of the Pee Dee is a non-profit, one-stop center for child abuse victims, which was.

They have been in their current location at 1920 Second Loop Road in Florence since 2019.

Temple said they work along with DSS and law enforcement to help them get what they need in the least intimidating way from a child when investigating child abuse. She said they provide forensic interviews, forensic medical services, advocacy and evidence-based therapy services.

They have a fully-trained service dog, McGuffy, who goes with children to court or sits with them when they tell their story of abuse.

CARE House has a staff of 13.

Temple said they joined the chamber for a better connection to the community and to get the word out about what they do. She said they hope to gain more support from the community through the chamber.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.to 2 p.m. on Friday. CARE House of the Pee Dee is located upstairs in the HopeHealth building on Second Loop Road.

