Ceremony recognizes the Best of the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Horizons – Best of the Pee Dee – Ceremony took flight Thursday night in the terminal building of the Florence Regional Airport.

It was the first time in Best of the Pee Dee’s 32-year history that the award winners and favorites received their plaques and trophies at an awards ceremony. Approximately 315 people attended, enjoyed food provided by Julia Belle’s Restaurant, 2106-50 West Lucas St., Florence, and dessert provided by Freeman’s Bakery, 1307G Second Loop Road in Florence. The attendees mingled and listened to music provided by the Level 10 Live Band.

Florence Regional Airport was a primary sponsor for the event. It hosted the event to bring the community to the terminal building to let the public see the facility and encourage the community to think Florence Regional Airport first when it’s time to go on vacation, visit family or head out on a business trip.

Morning News President Matthew Tranquill served as the master of ceremonies. Guest speakers included Florence Mayor Pro Tem George Jebaily and Florence Regional Airport Deputy Director Robert Norton. State Sen. Mike Reichenbach started the official ceremony with a prayer and by leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jebaily thanked the Morning News and scnow.com for creating the Horizons – Best of the Pee Dee – Ceremony.

Jebaily and his family attended the recent Orleans concert at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. Jebaily said one of the band members said Florence was a pleasant surprise for the band. He and the band were surprised by the beauty and acoustics of the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. The band stayed at the Hotel Florence in downtown Florence. The band member praised the Hotel Florence. He also said the band was surprised that Florence had a commercial airport.

Florence is an amazing city with lots of activities, Jebaily said. The Florence Regional Airport may be an overlooked gem.

It’s often cheaper to fly out of Florence Regional Airport than it is to drive to Charlotte and catch a flight there, he said.

“Before you do that check the flights and check the prices because there’s no airport more convenient or more friendly than Florence and if you explore the prices you’ll find it’s cheaper to fly out of Florence Regional Airport,” he said.

It’s nice to see the terminal full again, Norton said.

The airport is rebounding from some difficult times, he said. At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, there weren’t any commercial flights into or out of Florence Regional Airport for six months, he said.

That’s changed.

There are two commercial flights daily at the airport. The airport didn’t have any flight cancellations and only one flight delay last month, he said.

“We have come from 20 cancellations a month to one delay in a month, which is a big deal in Florence,” he said.

The two flights a day in and out of Florence are fully booked and sometimes overbooked, Dudley said. The airport hopes to add two more flight daily, which would return it to pre-COVID numbers.

To learn more about the Florence Regional Airport, visit www.flyflo.us.

After Dudley’s speech, the awards presentations started.

The Horizons – Best of the Pee Dee – Ceremony recognized the winners of the Best of the Pee Dee and two favorites in 239 categories.

More than 11,000 people voted online at scnow.com for their choices in the Best of the Pee Dee poll. You can find a complete list of winners in a special section in Sunday’s Morning News and on scnow.com.

The turnout for the Horizons — Best of the Pee Dee — ceremony was impressive, Tranquill said.

“The event was successful because of the strength of the Pee Dee. We truly have great local businesses in our area,” he said, adding plans for next year’s ceremony already have started.

All the winners and favorites recognized in the Best of the Pee Dee deserve to be recognized for their commitment to the Pee Dee.

“Scnow.com — Best of the Pee Dee — truly showcases our talented and hardworking people in the Pee Dee region,” Tranquill said.