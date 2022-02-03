Citizens Bank to acquire Sandhills Bank

“The opportunity for Sandhills Bank to partner with a strong and community-focused bank like The Citizens Bank presents a unique opportunity for our employees and customers. The Citizens Bank shares our relationship-driven philosophy. This merger allows our exceptional team to continue serving our communities while expanding and offering additional resources, all within the model of a true community bank”, said Jim Smith, president and CEO of Sandhills Bank.

Thomas Bouchette, president of The Citizens Bank, said, “Sandhills Bank is the perfect partner for The Citizens Bank. We are excited about the expansion opportunity this merger provides in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. We are even more excited about the high level of talented bankers that will join The Citizens Bank family. Combining their ability with the size of our combined institution will provide opportunities to expand their current relationships and handle larger client needs than either of us could do alone. We are committed to providing the extraordinarily high level of customer service that Sandhills Bank has always provided to their customers with expanded banking products and services.”