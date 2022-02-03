Citizens Bank to acquire Sandhills Bank

OLANTA, S.C. — Sandhills Bank will merge into The Citizens Bank, the banks’ holding companies announced Monday.
Citizens Bancshares Corp. is the holding company for The Citizens Bank. Sandhills Holding Co. Inc. is the holding company for Sandhills Bank.
Sandhills Bank will merge into The Citizens Bank and Citizens Bancshares Corp. in an all-cash transaction. The combined company is expected to have more than $1 billion in total assets, including more than $500 million in total loans and nearly $900 million in total deposits as of Dec. 31.
The transaction is expected to occur early in third quarter 2022. It is subject to regulatory approval and approval by Sandhills Holding Co. Inc. shareholders.
The transaction will create a 25-office banking company with locations throughout the eastern part of South Carolina. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies.
The Citizens Bank has 21 full-service banking offices in Florence, Georgetown, Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, Dorchester, Williamsburg, Darlington, Chesterfield, Horry, and Kershaw counties.
Citizens has a loan production office in Lexington County.
Sandhills Bank operates four full-service banking offices in and around North Myrtle Beach.
“The opportunity for Sandhills Bank to partner with a strong and community-focused bank like The Citizens Bank presents a unique opportunity for our employees and customers. The Citizens Bank shares our relationship-driven philosophy. This merger allows our exceptional team to continue serving our communities while expanding and offering additional resources, all within the model of a true community bank”, said Jim Smith, president and CEO of Sandhills Bank.
Following the closing of the transaction, Smith will join The Citizens Bank’s executive team.
Thomas Bouchette, president of The Citizens Bank, said, “Sandhills Bank is the perfect partner for The Citizens Bank. We are excited about the expansion opportunity this merger provides in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. We are even more excited about the high level of talented bankers that will join The Citizens Bank family. Combining their ability with the size of our combined institution will provide opportunities to expand their current relationships and handle larger client needs than either of us could do alone. We are committed to providing the extraordinarily high level of customer service that Sandhills Bank has always provided to their customers with expanded banking products and services.”