County Council to consider Project Gemini incentives

FLORENCE – The Florence County Council will consider an incentive package to land another new company for the county at its 9 a.m. Thursday meeting in the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St., in Room 803.

The company isn’t named in the resolution, which authorizes the county to reach a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for eligible expenses to bring the company here The resolution also says the county will seek other related economic development incentives, including Special Source Revenue Credits.

The resolution also authorizes county administrators to execute an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Florence regarding acquisition of land and to file protective covenants for the Florence City-Council Industrial Park.

At Monday’s meeting, the Florence City Council approved the intergovernmental agreement on land acquisition.

The company known as Project Gemini will invest in property in Florence County, which will include, but is not limited to, certain electrical infrastructure in the county. The company will invest approximately $810 million and create approximately 1,170 new full-time jobs in the county.

The resolution allows the county administrator, County Council chairman and clerk to the County Council to take the incentive agreements to the company and take the necessary actions to cause the county to comply with its obligations stated in the incentive agreements.

It also authorizes the county administrator, County Council chairman and clerk to the County Council to execute and deliver the intergovernmental agreement to the city of Florence.

In another matter, eight residents have asked to address the County Council about Ordinance 36-2022/23 and Ordinance 39-2022/23.

The rezoning ordinances involve approximately six acres on West Palmetto Street and South Cashua Drive behind Harris Teeter Grocery Store.

At its October meeting, the County Council voted to zone the parcels for residential development. Ordinance 36-2022/23 is coming before the County Council on its third and final reading.

Also, at the October meeting, Ordinance 39-2022/23 was introduced. The ordinance creates a planned urban development zoning for the properties.

The people requesting to speak to the County Council are neighborhood residents C. Pierce Campbell, Jean Leatherman, Taylor Powell, Bruce Smith, Robert Weaver and Walker Willcox, developer Drew Schaumber and property owner William Tallevast.

The planned development for the property is a 60-unit apartment complex and commercial area to provide 350-square-foot spaces for retailers, such as a barbershop, hair or nail salon and others. The 60-unit apartment complex will have eight one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units and 24 three-bedroom units.