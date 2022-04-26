Dollar General store opens in Lake City

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. -- Dollar General has opened its Lake City store, 107 N. Half Moon Road in Lake City.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

Dollar General stores provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.

In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Lake City location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The new store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.

The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Lake City store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Lake City community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.