COLUMBIA – Scout Motors Inc. is establishing its first manufacturing plant in Blythewood near Columbia, bringing with it 4,000 jobs.

At the Richland County site, the company will build all-electric, next-generation trucks and SUVs harkening back to the iconic Scout vehicles produced from 1960 to 1980. The company plans to invest $2 billion in the venture.

At full capacity, more than 200,000 Scout vehicles may be produced annually at the facility.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “The Palmetto State, with its rich history, superior people, and sterling automotive manufacturing reputation, is the perfect place to re-start this iconic American brand.”

Scout trucks and SUVs will be built on a newly designed all-electric platform that delivers credible capability and off-road prowess. With internal engineering focused on attributes including ground clearance, approach angles, robust axles, payload capacity, all-electric range and new digital features, Scout products will honor its heritage while injecting fresh American ingenuity to create a new era of iconic all-purpose vehicles.

“We’re honored to partner with South Carolina to usher in this new era for Scout,” President and CEO of Scout Motors Scott Keogh said. “Scout has been an American icon since introducing an SUV in 1960. It's the vehicle that took your family on a camping trip, that gave access to the great outdoors, and that showed up on the job site every morning. Today, we’re reimagining Scout’s original ingenuity and electrifying its future. We’re bringing the Scout spirit to South Carolina and it's going to be a hell of a ride.”

Headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, Scout was formed to craft all-electric trucks and SUVs rooted in the same tradition that made the original Scout vehicle an American icon. The company is revitalizing a legend and returning manufacturing to American shores.

“Entering the market with an EV-based vehicle like Scout is a bold move – one that will help our state achieve a sustained future," Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. "We welcome Scout Motors and appreciate the company’s confidence and commitment to take this bold journey with South Carolina.”

The Blythewood Industrial Site, off Interstate 77, spans approximately 1,600 acres, with the plant itself occupying 1,100 acres. Vehicle production is targeted to begin by the end of 2026.

Scout Motors is an independent U.S. company, backed by Volkswagen Group, with an experienced board of directors, including Dr. Gernot Doellner, head of Group Strategy at Volkswagen AG, and Peter Bosch, member of the Bentley Motors Board for Manufacturing.

“South Carolina’s greatest asset is our people," Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Harvey S. Peeler Jr. said. "Scout Motors recognized this and wanted to become part of our storied manufacturing history. Welcome to South Carolina and thank you for making a generational investment in our state.”

Individuals interested in joining the Scout team should visit readySC’s recruitment website to explore opportunities. Companies interested in becoming a supplier for the company should complete S.C. Commerce’s online interest form.