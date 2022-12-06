Envision AESC to build $810M battery factory in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – A world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company announced Tuesday it will build an $810 million state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory in Florence County.

The factory will create 1,170 high-value jobs.

Envision AESC executives, South Carolina, city of Florence, Florence County and Florence County Economic Development Partnership officials made the announcement Tuesday morning at a ceremony at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

As part of a partnership with BMW Group announced in October, Envision AESC will supply technology-leading battery cells to be used in the next generation electric vehicles produced at BMW Group’s Plant Spartanburg. The advanced battery format will result in 20% more energy density than the current generation, reduce charging time and increase range and efficiency for electric vehicles by 30%.

The new plant will be built on 500 acres in the approximately 900 acre Technology and Commerce Park in Florence. Construction should start in 2023 with plant completion slated in 2025. The Florence manufacturing plant will encompass approximately 1.5 million square feet.

“Our partnership with Florence County, South Carolina is part of our next phase battery strategy to power next generation EVs in the U.S. This facility is another milestone on our journey to building an electrification network in the U.S. and strengthens our commitment to grow the electrification supply chain while providing high value jobs for the community for years to come. We are making good progress on our ambition to create high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition and we’re excited to bring Florence County on this journey with us,” Envision AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said.

South Carolina has been an automotive powerhouse for more than 30 years, Gov. Henry McMaster said. Envision AESC’s decision to located in Florence shows the state will continue to be an automotive powerhouse for years to come.

“We have the workforce, business friendly environment, and the willingness to adapt to industry’s innovation necessary to ensure that companies that choose to do business here will find the success they’re looking for,” McMaster said.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development, after review and comment from the Joint Bond Review Committee, awarded a $135 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County to assists with costs related to the project. The Coordinating Council also awarded job development credits related to the project.

The state of South Carolina authorized the issuance of up to $70 million in state general economic development bonds to offset costs of off-site infrastructure and a training center to support the project.

The Florence County Council put together an incentive package for Envision AESC. The package included a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement, Special Source Revenue Credits, and an interlocal agreement with the city of Florence regarding land acquisition. The city of Florence also allocated up to $20 million to provide infrastructure for the facility.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorreity Jr. said Envision’s decision is a landmark moment for the community.

“This project represents one of the largest announcements in the history of Florence County. The creation of 1,170 new full-time jobs will provide transformational career opportunities for our citizens,” Dorriety said.

Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said Envision’s decision is a testament to the pro-business environment in Florence.

“The company’s presence will improve the quality of life for our citizens and neighbors for decades to come,” she said.