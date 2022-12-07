Envision AESC to build EV battery plant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Everything changed Tuesday for Florence – city and county – with Envision AESC’s announcement it will build an $810 million electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Florence that will create 1,170 jobs.

The factory will be located in the 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park, which is located near Interstate 95. The site also is conveniently located near Inland Part Dillion.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

The electric vehicle gigafactory will be approximately 1.5 million square feet. The company plans to break ground next summer. Equipment will be moved into the facility in 2024 with mass production starting in late 2025, Envision AESC US Managing Director Jeff Deaton said.

The Florence 30GWH manufacturing plant will be powered by 100% net zero carbon energy. Envision AESC leverages leading net-zero system solutions from across the business, including renewable energy generation, carbon reduction through artificial intelliegence of things energy management system and battery recycling to accelerate carbon neutrality across the whole battery value chain.

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy will be working with Envision AESC to supply electricity and natural gas to the factory from renewable energy sources, Deaton said.

Envision AESC is a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company. It is headquartered in Zama, Japan. It has 12 manufacturing sites in Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France and China. It employs more than 5,600.

Envision AESC decided to locate a factory in South Carolina in October after BMW Group announced a partnership with the company to supply the latest innovation battery cells for its next generation electric vehicles to be produced at BMW Group’s Spartanburg factory.

Envision AESC will supply battery cells with 20% more density, faster charging speeds and an extended range of up to 30% for the new electric vehicles.

Envision AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said the partnership with Florence County is part of the companies next phase of its battery strategy to power next generation electric vehicles in the United States.

“This facility is another milestone on our journey to build an electrification network in the U.S., and strengthens our commitment to grow the electrification supply chain providing high value jobs for the community for years to come. We are making good progress on our ambition to create high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition and we’re excited to bring Florence County on this journey with us,” he said.

The new battery plant builds on the company’s existing United States network, which includes a battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee and one under construction in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Collectively, when complete, these plants will provide up to 70GWh capacity nationally and power the United State’s shift to electric vehicles, Matsumoto said.

South Carolina has been an automotive manufacturing powerhouse for the past 30 years, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. Envision’s decision to build a factory in Florence will make sure the state maintains its place in the auto industry for decades to come, he said.

“Envision AESC’s decision to establish operations in Florence County and to create jobs for thousands of South Carolinians shows that we will be one for years to come,” McMaster said. “We have the workforce, the business friendly environment, and the willingness to adapt to industry’s innovation necessary to ensure that companies that choose to do business here will find the success they are looking for.”

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and City of Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said cooperation between the city and county was crucial to bringing Envision AESC to Florence.

The Florence City Council and Florence County Council worked tirelessly to develop an incentive package for Envision AESC. Florence County Economic Development Partnership led the recruitment efforts.

“It’s just amazing what can be done when everybody works together,” Dorriety said. “Y’all realize the city and county worked together on this. When we all work together we are all stronger.”

Florence County is poised to be an economic development leader in South Carolina, Dorriety said.

“We are not going to stop here. We are going to support our new friends 110% all the way. And anybody else that wants to look at Florence County, we are there for them,” he said.

Myers Ervin welcomed Envision AESC to Florence and said partnerships made Tuesday’s announcement possible.

“I am honored to stand here this morning as we are envisioning the future of Florence,” she said. “… In order for us to move forward, we had to be one Florence. One Florence means the city and the county. We had to step forward. Every time someone said Florence the needed to understand the partnership power the city and the county held together.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development, after review and comment from the Joint Bond Review Committee, awarded a $135 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County to assists with costs related to the project. The Coordinating Council also awarded job development credits related to the project.

The state of South Carolina authorized the issuance of up to $70 million in state general economic development bonds to offset costs of off-site infrastructure and a training center to support the project.

The Florence County Council put together an incentive package for Envision AESC. The package included a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement, Special Source Revenue Credits, and an interlocal agreement with the city of Florence regarding land acquisition. The city of Florence also allocated up to $20 million to provide infrastructure for the facility.