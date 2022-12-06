Evans joins HopeHealth in Lake City

FLORENCE, S.C. – Annelise Evans has joined HopeHealth as a physician assistant providing primary care at HopeHealth in Lake City.
Evans graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington with a bachelor’s of arts degree in biology and psychology and the Medical University of South Carolina with a master’s of Science degree in physician assistant studies.
Evans is a 2020 Army Women’s Legacy Scholar awardee and a 2021 National Health Service Corps Scholar awardee. She is a member of the Alpha Eta Society (Allied Health Honor Society) and has clinical interests of women’s health, wound care, preventive medicine, and dermatology.