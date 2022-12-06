 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evans joins HopeHealth in Lake City

  • 0
Annelise Evans, NP

Annelise Evans

FLORENCE, S.C. – Annelise Evans has joined HopeHealth as a physician assistant providing primary care at HopeHealth in Lake City.

Evans graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington with a bachelor’s of arts degree in biology and psychology and the Medical University of South Carolina with a master’s of Science degree in physician assistant studies.

Evans is a 2020 Army Women’s Legacy Scholar awardee and a 2021 National Health Service Corps Scholar awardee. She is a member of the Alpha Eta Society (Allied Health Honor Society) and has clinical interests of women’s health, wound care, preventive medicine, and dermatology.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why are there no cheap EVs?

Why are there no cheap EVs?

The large, costly battery that takes the place of an internal combustion engine make EVs more expensive. But there are other factors driving up the price.

Bridal Hut joins Florence chamber

Bridal Hut joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Bridal Hut in Florence has been in business more than 45 years in same locations. On Tuesday a ribbon cutting was held at the Bridal Hut celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Owner Radha Dillah cut the ribbon. She was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert