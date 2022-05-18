Ewart joins HopeHealth Diabetes & Nutrition Institute

FLORENCE, S.C. – Rona Ewart, RDN, LDN, registered and licensed dietitian/nutritionist, has joined the staff at the Diabetes & Nutrition Institute at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in food, nutrition, and institutional management and a master's degree of education in nutrition from the University of North Carolina Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Ewart has extensive experience working in both inpatient and outpatient settings and is certified in pediatric and adolescent weight management.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. Our federally qualified health centers are the health care home of choice for nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.