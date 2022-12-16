Fastrack Convenience Store No. 5 joins chamber

Fastrack Convenience Store No. 5 recently joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Business Name: Fastrack Convenience Store No. 5

Owners: Huntley Family

Business Address: 1415 S. Cashua Drive, Florence SC, 29501

Business Hours: 5:30 am – midnight (11 p.m. Sunday)

How many people does the business employ? 11 currently at this location

Are you actively seeking new employees for the Florence facility? Yes

What services/products does the business provide/sell?

Retail gas/diesel, Grocery, Non-Grocery items. We serve freshly cooked meals and snacks, with our sausage coming locally from Weinberg Sausage out of Darlington. All meals are cooked on site at the Hunt Bonz Deli. The name for the deli came from a nickname that owner Tim Huntley had as a child. Catering is also available for parties or family events. You can come to the store or call in for catering. Our menu is available on our Facebook page at fastrackconveniencestores or by calling our stores — Cashua Drive store at 843-799-5718 or theHoffmeyer store at 843-393-1014 . We also have a convenient car wash and ATM at this location. We pride ourselves on our great food freshly cooked meals and great customer service.

When was the business started? The Fastrack No.5 at 1415 Cashua Drive opened in October 2022. The first Fastrack opened in the year of 2000. We have five Fastrack stores — two in Darlington, one in Timmonsville and two in Florence

What are the business goals for the next 12 months? Create a relationship with our customers so that we may better serve them. Get more involved in the community by being a member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.