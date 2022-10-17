 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FDTC schedules job fair Oct. 25

FLORENCE -- Florence-Darlington Technical College in conjunction with S.C. Works Pee Dee and the South Carolina National Guard will host a job fair on Oct. 25 at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology, 1951 Pisgah Road, Florence.

More than 50 employers will participate in the job fair, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans are invited to come at 10 a.m., 30 minutes prior to the general public for an exclusive opportunity to meet with the employers.

For more information about the job fair contact S.C. Works Pee Dee at 843-519-1245.

