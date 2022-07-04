 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center

Flight cancellations ease as July 4 weekend ends

  • 0
APTOPIX Holiday Travel Miami

Alisson Bryan, Marcel Bryan and Terry Craig, wait to check-in their luggage for their flight home to Missouri at Miami International Airport, Saturday in Miami. The group were on a cruise ship vacation in the Caribbean.

 Marta Lavandier, Associated Press

DALLAS — Travelers flying home from July Fourth getaways faced flight delays Monday, but airlines were canceling fewer flights than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend.

Airlines had canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights, and another 23,000 were delayed, since holiday weekend travel picked up on Thursday.

Airports were packed.

More than 9 million flyers flocked to U.S. airports between Thursday and Sunday, peaking at 2.49 million, a pandemic-era record, on Friday, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

By early Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 1,300 U.S. flights had been delayed and nearly 200 canceled, according to FlightAware.

The good news: Those numbers were down sharply from recent days.

Flying during the peak vacation season has always been challenging. Big crowds and summer thunderstorms can quickly overwhelm an airline’s operations. That has been compounded this summer by shortages of pilots and other workers.

People are also reading…

“It’s not just in North America, it’s everywhere,” said John Grant, an analyst for OAG, a travel-date provider base d in the United Kingdom. “It’s a combination of available resources and demand picking up much more quickly than anyone anticipated.”

Grant said labor shortages in Europe and North America have affected airlines, their suppliers including caterers and aircraft fuelers, airports and air traffic controllers. He sees no reason to think the situation will improve anytime this summer.

In the U.S., the rate of cancellations over the last two weeks is up 59% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, likely due to a combination of weather, staffing shortages and air-traffic issues.

However, the rate of delayed flights is only slightly worse than it was in the last summer before the pandemic — 19.7% then, 21.5% now, according to FlightAware numbers.

While some of the disruption was due to bad weather, especially along the East Coast for part of the weekend, airlines also made unforced errors.

American Airlines accidentally dropped pilot assignments for thousands of flights in July because of a glitch in its scheduling program.

A spokesman for the airline said Monday that the problem had been fixed and crew assignments had been restored for “the vast majority” of flights. He said the issue had no effect on July Fourth travel.

Ed Sicher, the new president of the union representing American’s pilots, said the airline had disregarded their contract by unilaterally reassigning pilots to about 80% of the affected flights.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Consumer confidence hits 16-month low

Consumer confidence hits 16-month low

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence slipped to its lowest level in 16 months as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they've been about the future in almost a decade. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May and the second straight monthly decline and the lowest level since February 2021. The business research group's expectations index, based on consumers' six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, tumbled in June to 66.4 — its lowest level since 2013.

What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

LONDON (AP) — Russia appeared to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. Moscow owed $100 million in interest on two bonds that was originally due May 27. A 30-day grace period expired Sunday, but there hasn't been an official determination of a default yet. Sovereign debt lawyer Jay S. Auslander says, "For all practical purposes, Russia is in default." The U.S. ended Russia's ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia says it has the money to pay but Western sanctions created "artificial obstacles" by freezing its foreign currency reserves held abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert