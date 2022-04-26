 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence citywide hiring event set Thursday

  • 0

The city of Florence will hold a Citywide Hiring Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Pearl Moore Gymnasium at 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501.

All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to apply and be interviewed at the event.

The city is seeking qualified candidates for the following positions. Detailed job descriptions available @ www.cityofflorence.com.

Full-time positions

Controller

Accounts Payable Specialist

Accountant/Grants Coordinator

Customer Service Clerk II

Activity Instructor

Telecommunications Data Specialist

People are also reading…

Compliance Inspector

Program Coordinator

Sign Fabricator

Parks Groundskeeper

Class I Police Officer

Class III Police Officer

Firefighter

Meter Reader

Tree Crew Team Leader

Special Construction Equipment Operator

Sanitation Worker

Sanitation Heavy Equipment Operator

Maintenance Worker-Community Services

Office Technician

Special Equipment Operator

Collections Operations Supervisor

Collection Operations Team Leader

Utility Maintenance Technician

Wastewater Manager

Utility Operations Maintenance Worker

Wastewater Plant Operator A-C

Operator Apprentice Wastewater/Water

Groundwater Plant Operator

Distribution Collections Operator

Surface Water Plan Operator A-C

Part-time positions

Gymnastics coach

Gatekeeper

Gymnastics Instructor

Athletic Assistant

Concessions Worker

Field Maintenance worker

Activity Instructor

The city of Florence is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider and offers competitive full-time benefits to include the State Health Plan and Retirement System, on-site Nurse Practitioner Employee Wellness Clinic, and more.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Russia has assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine. It's a potentially pivotal battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two. In Mariupol, Ukrainian troops say the Russian military dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital where hundreds were staying. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman says Moscow’s forces bombarded numerous Ukrainian military sites, including troop concentrations and missile-warhead storage depots, in or near several cities or villages. 

McLeod nurse receives DAISY Award

McLeod nurse receives DAISY Award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Registered Nurse Helen Kampiziones, a staff nurse on the Postpartum GYN floor, was recently named a DAISY Award Recipient for…

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter stockholders would get 'dream' price with Musk bid, says analyst

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert