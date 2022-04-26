Florence citywide hiring event set Thursday

The city of Florence will hold a Citywide Hiring Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Pearl Moore Gymnasium at 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501.
All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
Interested applicants will have the opportunity to apply and be interviewed at the event.
The city is seeking qualified candidates for the following positions. Detailed job descriptions available @ www.cityofflorence.com.
Full-time positions
Controller
Accounts Payable Specialist
Accountant/Grants Coordinator
Customer Service Clerk II
Activity Instructor
Telecommunications Data Specialist
Compliance Inspector
Program Coordinator
Sign Fabricator
Parks Groundskeeper
Class I Police Officer
Class III Police Officer
Firefighter
Meter Reader
Tree Crew Team Leader
Special Construction Equipment Operator
Sanitation Worker
Sanitation Heavy Equipment Operator
Maintenance Worker-Community Services
Office Technician
Special Equipment Operator
Collections Operations Supervisor
Collection Operations Team Leader
Utility Maintenance Technician
Wastewater Manager
Utility Operations Maintenance Worker
Wastewater Plant Operator A-C
Operator Apprentice Wastewater/Water
Groundwater Plant Operator
Distribution Collections Operator
Surface Water Plan Operator A-C
Part-time positions
Gymnastics coach
Gatekeeper
Gymnastics Instructor
Athletic Assistant
Concessions Worker
Field Maintenance worker
Activity Instructor
The city of Florence is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider and offers competitive full-time benefits to include the State Health Plan and Retirement System, on-site Nurse Practitioner Employee Wellness Clinic, and more.