Florence citywide hiring event set Thursday

Russia has assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine. It's a potentially pivotal battle for control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two. In Mariupol, Ukrainian troops say the Russian military dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital where hundreds were staying. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman says Moscow’s forces bombarded numerous Ukrainian military sites, including troop concentrations and missile-warhead storage depots, in or near several cities or villages.