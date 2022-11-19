Florence County OKs incentive package talks with 'Project Gemini'

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County officials moved forward with negotiations to recruit an industry to Florence County at Thursday’s County Council meeting at the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St.
The County Council approved a resolution and introduced an ordinance allowing the county to negotiate a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and other economic development incentives, including special source revenue credits with a company known to the county as Project Gemini.
The resolution and ordinance allowed the county to execute an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Florence for land acquisition and the filing of protective covenants governing the Florence City-County Industrial Park.
Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith told the County Council during the meeting the resolution and ordinance are part of the county’s continuing efforts to bring new businesses and industries to South Carolina.
“This allows investments made by the company – Project Gemini – to qualify for eligible expenditures. We will have SSRC – special source revenue credits – and we will execute an incentive agreement as well as an intergovernmental agreement. We will put protective covenants in place. This is further evidence of Council’s commitment to make economic development a top priority and provide, in my opinion, transformative growth in doing so,” Smith said.
The company plans to invest real and personal property in Florence County. It will include, but isn’t limited to, certain electrical infrastructure in the county. If the incentive package is successfully negotiated, the company anticipates it will invest approximately $810 million in Florence County and create approximately 1,170 full-time jobs, according to the resolution unanimously approved Thursday by the County Council.
The fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement will be for 40 years with a fixed assessment ration of 4% with a fixed millage rate of 389.3 mills, which was the rate as of June 20. Special source revenue credits will be outlined in the fee agreement.
The Florence City Council approved the intergovernmental agreement at Monday’s City Council meeting. According to the county’s resolution, the agreement governs the terms of the contributions by the city and county and a claw-back provision if the company fails to achieve its commitments.
According to the resolution, the company would not consider locating in Florence without this incentive package.