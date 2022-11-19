Florence County OKs incentive package talks with 'Project Gemini'

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County officials moved forward with negotiations to recruit an industry to Florence County at Thursday’s County Council meeting at the County Complex, 180 N. Irby St.

The County Council approved a resolution and introduced an ordinance allowing the county to negotiate a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and other economic development incentives, including special source revenue credits with a company known to the county as Project Gemini.

The resolution and ordinance allowed the county to execute an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Florence for land acquisition and the filing of protective covenants governing the Florence City-County Industrial Park.

Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith told the County Council during the meeting the resolution and ordinance are part of the county’s continuing efforts to bring new businesses and industries to South Carolina.

“This allows investments made by the company – Project Gemini – to qualify for eligible expenditures. We will have SSRC – special source revenue credits – and we will execute an incentive agreement as well as an intergovernmental agreement. We will put protective covenants in place. This is further evidence of Council’s commitment to make economic development a top priority and provide, in my opinion, transformative growth in doing so,” Smith said.

The company plans to invest real and personal property in Florence County. It will include, but isn’t limited to, certain electrical infrastructure in the county. If the incentive package is successfully negotiated, the company anticipates it will invest approximately $810 million in Florence County and create approximately 1,170 full-time jobs, according to the resolution unanimously approved Thursday by the County Council.

The fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement will be for 40 years with a fixed assessment ration of 4% with a fixed millage rate of 389.3 mills, which was the rate as of June 20. Special source revenue credits will be outlined in the fee agreement.

The Florence City Council approved the intergovernmental agreement at Monday’s City Council meeting. According to the county’s resolution, the agreement governs the terms of the contributions by the city and county and a claw-back provision if the company fails to achieve its commitments.

According to the resolution, the company would not consider locating in Florence without this incentive package.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

In other business Thursday, the Florence County Council:

  • Approved a resolution recognizing the 2022 Miracle League of Florence County All-Star Players – Matthew Elliott, Gauge Evans and Jackie Hock, who participated in the 2022 Miracle League All-Start Game between Sept. 16-18 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
  • Approved nine zoning ordinances on third reading, seven zoning ordinances on second reading and introduced four zoning ordinance. The ordinances change pockets of unzoned county property that are surrounded by municipally zoned property to bring them in compliance with the surrounding property zoning and land-use plans. The zoning ordinances are part of the county’s zoning study.
  • Introduced animal control ordinances dealing with feral felines, barking dogs and dangerous dogs.
  • Introduced by title only an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of an agreement with Marion County governing the multi-county industrial park and inclusion of certain property  in Florence County.
  • Appointed Elizabeth Chase Anderson, Suzy Mikell and Richard McGill to the Florence County Museum Board, representing Districts 3, 6 and 9.
  • Approved a $200 Christmas bonus for all full-time Florence County employees.
  • Approved a $175,868.68 change order for a paving project on Java Road, which allows an additional 5,000 feet of the road to be paved.
  • Accepted a proposal from Thompson Turner of Sumter, South Carolina, to design and build the Lynches River Florence County Park Equestrian Center. CARES Act money will fund the plans and construction. The county administrator will negotiate and execute a contract with Turner.
  • Accepted a proposal from Fitness Forum of Florence to conduct annual firefighter physicals for all personnel in the Unified Fire District. Costs will not exceed $288 for each male firefighter and firefighter driver, $298 for each female firefighter and firefighter driver, $238 for each male driver operator, $248 for each female driver operator, $228 for each male support staff and $238 for each female support staff. The county administrator was authorized to execute the contract.
  • Declared seven vehicles surplus property and authorized their disposal through public internet auction at govdeals.com
  • Appointed Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. to the proposal review panel for architectural design services for expansion and renovations of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Training Center.
  • Awarded a contract to JTs Dodgeland and Fiat for the purchase of a new truck for the Olanta Rural Fire Department at a cost of $64,900, including vehicle tax.
  • Approved the expenditure not to exceed $11,000 from Council District 4 Infrastructure Funding allocations to help Howe Springs Fire Department purchase a new fire hydrant for McLaughlin Road.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to a total of $20,000 from Council Districts 4, 8 and 9 infrastructure funding allocations to replace existing 30-inch pipe on Spring Hill Road with two new runs of 30-inch pipe with stone bedding and grouted rip rap on both ends. The expenses will be divided evenly between the three districts.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $10,000 from Council Districts 3, 6 and 7 infrastructure funding allocations to contribute to the purchase of above-ground fire hydrant components for the Windy Hill Fire Department.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $8,750 from Council District 2 road system maintenance funds allocation to purchase 250 tons of MBC stone to be placed on Backwoods Road.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $15,925 from Council District 2 road system maintenance fee funds to purchase 455 tons of MBC Stone to be placed on Seabrook Road.
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $35,000 from Council District 1 road system maintenance funds to rework and repave the entrance to Twin Oaks subdivision and ask the developer to pay for a portion of the project.
  • Authorized the county administrator to execute documents necessary to enter into a settlement agreement with Farmers Telephone Cooperative Inc., FTC Communications LLC and FTC Diversified Services LLC.
