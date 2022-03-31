Florence Flamingos set job fair for April 9

FLORENCE, S.C. –- The Florence Flamingos baseball team will be holding a job fair April 9 in the Gould Business Incubator at Florence-Darlington Tech,1951 Pisgah Road.

The event is open to all members of the public interested in seasonal positions with the team. The casting call will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so potential new employees can attend and apply at any time during those four hours.

During the job fair, potential new employees will have the opportunity to meet with a Flamingos staff member for a quick conversation. Those selected at the end of the job fair will move on to the next steps and be invited for a call-back. The call-back session will include a more formal interview.

What is a job fair?

This is where we invite anyone who is interested in being part of the show this summer to learn more about the Flamingos and fill out some basic paperwork. You can visit https://florenceflamingos.com/seasonal-positions/ to download and fill out the 2022 Game Day Worker Application ahead of the Job Fair.

The Flamingos will be filling positions in concessions, game entertainment, game/event operations, merchandise and ticket sales.

To be considered for a summer job with the Flamingos, potential new employees must attend the job fair.

Benefits of being a Flamingos game day employee include a fun, outdoor work environment with an opportunity for career growth and introduction to the sports industry.

The following experience is required:

Customer service skills

Self-reliance

Ability to successfully multi-task and maintain organization

Ability to work effectively under pressure

Ability to lift up to 50 pounds

Problem-solving ability and skill in prioritizing

Sense of humor

Need to have reliable transportation

Other category specifics for selected position as needed

The Florence Flamingos job fair is an opportunity to join other fun-loving people who want to put smiles on the faces of others while making a difference in the community.

For more information, please contact Kelvin Jones, director of operations, at kjones@florenceflamingos.com.