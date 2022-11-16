FMU names Todd as VP of Communications

Francis Marion University has selected Anna Todd as the university’s vice president of communications.

An employee of FMU for 10 years, Todd has held numerous roles within the admissions and communications offices. Most recently, she served as director of dual enrollment and continuing education at The Continuum in Lake City.

Todd is an FMU graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing and a master’s degree in business administration.

“We are delighted to have Anna return to University Communications where she began her career at Francis Marion over 10 years ago. Anna’s background in marketing and public relations will be an asset to the university. She’s one of our own so she knows the university and understands what it represents to the people of this region and the state. This advancement is the next logical step in the development of a highly successful career,” Francis Marion University President Fred Carter said.

Todd looks forward to returning to her roots in marketing. She began her career at the university in the communications office as director of marketing and public relations. The vice president of communications role takes her back to where it all began.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at FMU,” Todd said. “As an alumnus, it means so much to amplify the university’s mission to our community and beyond. I’ve had a passion for marketing since I was a student here, so I am excited to be in a position to further develop our marketing and communications strategies.”

In her new role, Todd hopes to further strengthen the university’s presence in the Pee Dee and beyond.

Todd replaces John Sweeney who left the university to accept a position in social media marketing.