Gamble joins First Bank team

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Adam Gamble has joined the team of First Bank in Florence, as a business development officer.

Gamble will focus on developing relationships with businesses in the community, helping them with their deposit, loan and payment needs.

Gamble joins the team with over 14 years of banking experience, most recently as a branch manager in the area.

When asked what he was most looking forward to in his new role, Gamble said, “I am very excited to be working with First Bank. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to grow my commercial lending skills and knowledge and work for a company that strives for service excellence and keeps this front of mind for all team members.”

Paul Seward, area executive for First Bank in the Florence community, said, “Adam brings so much to the team and we are thrilled he is here. His robust banking experience coupled with his knowledge of the Florence area, having grown up here, will be invaluable. He is well-known in the community and we are eager for everyone to get to know him as a First Bank banker now.”

A passionate supporter of the Miracle League and highly involved in his church, dedication to community is one of the main reasons why First bank attracted him.

Gamble said, “I love the community outreach and dedication to make charitable donations. I am amazed by how much the bank does for the areas they serve. I can feel that First Bank really cares about its employees, customers, and community. It is more than a place of employment; it is a community that cares for others.”

Originally from Florence, he attended South Florence High School then Charleston Southern University before moving back to the Florence area. He now lives in the area with his wife, Kayla and son, Anderson.