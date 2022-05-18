Gill joins HopeHealth medical team

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dr. Harmeet Gill has joined HopeHealth as an infectious diseases physician at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.
Gill will be providing services such as HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C treatment.
He earned his medical degree from A.N. Magadh Medical College, Gaya, Bihar, India and completed his fellowship at Palmetto Health USC in Columbia, South Carolina.
Gill is board certified in internal medicine and infectious diseases, and has vast experience managing rural health initiatives. He ran the national polio eradication program and is the recipient of a state level award for efficiently managing a cholera outbreak in India.
Fluent in English, Hindi, and Punjabi, Gill is a member of The Infectious Disease Society of America and the American Medical Association.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. Our federally qualified health centers are the health care home of choice for nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.