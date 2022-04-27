Glancy: Every day's an adventure in hotel business

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ron Glancy has seen it all.

NASCAR drivers, movie stars, tour-participants left behind and naked people in public places are just some of Glancy’s stories about his career in the hospitality industry.

Glancy is the senior vice president of operations for Raines Co. He was the keynote speaker Wednesday at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Administrative Professional Day Luncheon at the Florence Center.

More than a dozen business vendors attended the event, sharing giveaways, displaying products and services before the luncheon started. During the luncheon, Chamber officials drew numbers and give away products and gift certificates to those attending.

Glancy’s talk, however, was the highlight.

Glancy said he wasn’t a big NASCAR fan before arriving in Florence to open the Hampton Inn in 1989.

Driver Alan Kulwicki helped change Glancy’s view of the sport.

“I didn’t know any of these race car drivers,” Glancy said, “but one guy – his name was Alan Kulwicki, a future NASCAR Winston Cup champion – apparently another hotel messed up his reservations and kicked him out. … We were the only place that could get him in. I’d never heard of Alan Kulwicki. I didn’t know who he was. We got Alan Kulwicki in.”

The next morning, Kulwicki was on the sports page of the Morning News with the headline “Kulwicki nabs pole.”

Glancy said he didn’t know what pole meant, but his hotel guest was in the newspaper, and it was time for Glancy to start bragging about it. He later learned Kulwicki was the fastest qualifier.

“Alan Kulwicki, that’s my man. I’m pulling for this guy,” Glancy said.

On race day, Glancy watched the race at Darlington. Kulwicki blew his engine early in the race. Although Kulwicki was out of the race, Glancy watched Dale Earnhardt win.

Over the years, Richard Petty, Earnhardt and other NASCAR drivers stayed at the Hampton Inn on race weekends. Yancy told stories about some of the other drivers as well.

Earlier in his hospitality career, Glancy said, he met Whitman Mayo, who starred as Grady Wilson on "Sanford and Son," and movie star Matthew Broderick when they were staying in hotels where he was employed.

He wasn’t at the hotel when Broderick checked in, but a front-desk worker called him after the actor checked into the hotel. Broderick said he needed a razor. Glancy raced to the hotel in order to take a razor to the actor.

The result was somewhat anti-climatic. When he took the razor to Broderick’s room, the actor opened the door, thanked him for it and shut the door.

Later in his hotel stay, Broderick did give Glancy an autograph.

Glancy also has had numerous encounters with naked people who have locked themselves out of their rooms.

One encounter involved the night auditor at one of the hotels.

The naked guest had locked himself out of his room. He went around the corner, pulled the trash-can liner from a trash can and wrapped it around his waist before going to the front desk, Glancy said. The night auditor didn’t blink when he arrived at the front desk, explained the situation and received another key to the room.

“He left me a message on my answering machine in my office thanking me for how graciously the night auditor handled him standing in front of her buck naked. … He just went on and on about how professional she was in handling this. Whenever I had a bad day, I would just go and listen to that message again,” he said.

Glancy also told a tale about a tour bus driver who had left without two passengers.

The two passengers came outside about a minute or two after the bus had left. Glancy put them in his car, jumped on the interstate and tried to catch the bus. He couldn’t.

Next, he called Hampton Inns between the Florence and Washington, D.C., where the tour bus was heading. He asked the managers to watch for the bus. One of the managers told Glancy the tour bus was across the street at a restaurant.

Glancy asked the manager to find the tour bus operator and tell him he had left two members of the tour in Florence. The manager returned, called Glancy and said the operator denied it.

A few minutes later, the tour operator called Glancy and admitted the problem. Glancy took the two people to the Florence airport and put them on a plane to Washington, D.C., and told the tour operator to pick them up there.

“You just never know what a day is going to lead to in the hotel business,” Glancy said.