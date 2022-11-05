Growth, development priorities for city of Florence, Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. – Expect growth and development to continue in the city of Florence and Florence County.

That was the overarching theme of presentations by Florence City Council member Chaquez McCall and Florence District 1 County Council member Jason Springs at Friday’s Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s Fall 2022 Legislative Breakfast at the Florence Center.

McCall and Springs focused on city and county projects that will attract visitors, businesses and industries and jobs to the city and county.

City of FlorenceThe city of Florence’s population was 39,899 in the 2020 census. The city’s current population is approximately 41,000. McCall said he expects the population to blossom to 50,000.

Projections show the city will have 3,300 housing units built in the next few years.

“These are projects that are either under construction, awaiting annexation or almost complete,” McCall said. “Out of those 3,300 units, only 600 of those units are multifamily. That was a big point of contention at one point in our community. The rest, roughly 2,700, are single-family homes here in the city of Florence.”

Multiply the average number of residents per home by the 3,300 units, and that equals 8,000 or 9,000 new residents of Florence.

“That means Florence will have a population of approximately 50,000 in the coming years,” he said.

The city has been preparing for growth, McCall said, by upgrading infrastructure.

McCall pointed to the development of a road and intersection improvement plan, a comprehensive stormwater management master plan, entrance corridor upgrades, neighborhood improvements, removal of dilapidated buildings and downtown redevelopment.

“The city has placed a great emphasis on expanding and rebuilding our infrastructure,” McCall said.

When voters approved the third-penny sales tax, it gave the city the opportunity to allocate $41 million to street and intersection improvements, McCall said. The city will use that money to resurface more than 183 roads in Florence and improve intersections and Darlington and Lucas streets, Evans and Cashua Drive, Edisto Drive, Vista Street and Oakland Avenue.

The city, Florence County, Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and McLeod Health have united to revamp the city’s eastern corridor on Palmetto Street, which has been called the corridor of shame. The four entities worked together to purchase the old Palmetto Inn, 1300 E. Palmetto St. The hospital is being demolished. The land will become part of Levy Park.

The corridor project taught McCall that partnerships are essential to economic development.

The city also has started demolition and removal of dilapidated homes in Florence neighborhoods.

Abandoned homes by out-of-state owners have become an eyesore in Florence and around the nation, McCall said.

The city of Florence allocated $500,000 in its 2022-23 budget for the demolition of abandoned and blighted homes in city neighborhoods, he said.

This investment will allow the city to demolish 100 to 125 abandoned homes, McCall said.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Committee recommended and the City Council approved an investment of $6 million into neighborhoods over the next five years, he said. The city also established a nonprofit community development corporation – Florence Neighborworks, which can own, develop, improve and manage housing for low-to-moderate income persons and families in the city. It also promotes the planned redevelopment efforts of Florence neighborhood revitalization efforts.

“This nonprofit was organized similarly to the “Homes of Hope, out of Greenville, S.C., which has shown to be a great benefit to its community,” McCall said.

McCall said he is positive the infrastructure improvements will be the catalyst for a “super major” industry to want to locate in Florence.

“We are going to continue to move Florence forward. We are going to do it block-by-block, brick-by-brick and calloused hand by calloused hand,” McCall said.

Florence County

Florence County has experienced the same COVID-19 pandemic problems as the rest of the nation, Springs said. It has coped with the Great Resignation, material shortages, inflation and rising interest rates.

“All of these affect the day-to-day business that you do, but also county government as well. Just like any other adversity, we have weathered the storm, and we continue to adapt to our current climate to make sure we provide the services that each of you expects us to provide to you on a daily basis,” Springs said.

The County Council continues to drive economic development with the creation and development of industrial parks throughout the county, Springs said.

The county has invested more than $22 million to increase the portfolio of industrial parks across the county. The county also received $9 million in direct assistance from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, he said.

Florence County has industrial parks throughout the county.

“We have Florence East and Florence West. We have got the Scranton industrial Park. We have got the Johnsonville Industrial Park. We have got the Lake City Commerce Center,” he said. “Not to mention the existing Commerce City out at 327 and (I-)95 that seems to get bigger every time I go by it.”

Partnerships with local industries, the Florence County Economic Development Partnership and the cities in Florence County will ensure the county continues to be the economic driver for the Pee Dee, he said.

In the past year, the county has landed three industries, which equates to a $112 million investment and 859 more jobs in Florence County.

There is more to come, he added.

Florence County also has made improvements to emergency services through equipment upgrades, and wage upgrades for police, fire and emergency services.

Florence County has purchased 21 new fire trucks for fire departments in the Unified Fire District.

The county also is improving its recreation areas.

The Lake City Park opened in 2016 with an 8-acre lake. Earlier this year, Florence County announced an expansion of the park, which will add 4 acres to the lake, he said.

Florence County also is creating an equestrian complex at Lynches River County Park. The equestrian trail is expected to bring more tourism to Florence County, he said. It will feature some camping sites and trails for the horses.

“We anticipate this will bring a large number of visitors to Florence County. It will be a multipurpose trail. You also will be able to walk it as well. This will be done on existing land that we already own. We are very excited to see what the future holds for this,” Springs said.