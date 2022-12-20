Honda product support manager wins SCMA award

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Ron Freed, production support manager at Honda South Carolina Manufacturing, recently was awarded the Operations Professional of the Year for 2022 by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.

Freed is one of four individuals in the manufacturing industry recently awarded with the SCMA 2022 Professionals of the Year Awards.

“Ron is very deserving of this award,” SCM Production Quality Manager Chad Hensley said. “He successfully managed our weld and assembly departments for years and has worked to strengthen our corporate services department and connections in the community. Ron is a tremendous asset to Honda, and South Carolina Manufacturing has benefitted from his drive and passion for 24 years.”

In Freed’s role as production support manager, he works to improve associate development and strengthen connections with existing Honda business units such as human resources. He is also responsible for business planning & operations, manpower control on the factory side, and cross functional roles like cost and delivery.

“We are proud to recognize Ron Freed as the 2022 SCMA Operations Professional of the Year,” said Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of SCMA. “Ron embodies the spirit of American manufacturing through his leadership of an incredibly talented team making world-class products every day which advances our state’s economy and supports our local communities. This prestigious recognition celebrates Ron’s career and the meaningful impact he’s made as a leader for South Carolina’s manufacturing community.”

Freed began his career with Honda in 1998 as a production welder at SCM in Timmonsville, and he has since worked in many areas of manufacturing to include operational support roles. He served as the assembly manager for the launch of the production for the Honda Pioneer side-by-side vehicle in 2013.

“Honda has given me a lot of opportunities that I wouldn’t have had any other place, and it’s not just me,” Freed said. “Many of us, including our department leaders, started out as process associates. Provided you have the desire and drive to do so, Honda offers opportunities and allows you to move around.”

Freed said he loves the manufacturing environment because it offers new challenges every day, and he considers himself very fortunate to work for a company that offers stability and plenty of opportunities for growth.

“Whenever you tell someone, you work for Honda, no matter where you go, there’s always some level of ‘wow’ because you can find us everywhere,” Freed said. “We build cars, airplanes, motorcycles, ATVS, you name it. I’m very proud to be in manufacturing and be part of a company that produces so many quality products.”

Freed’s passion for manufacturing extends beyond his role with Honda. He has served as a member and chair of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance Plant Operations Committee and is a passionate supporter of the manufacturing industry and the opportunities it offers to South Carolina’s workforce.

He is honored that his peers in this industry recognize his desire to help grow and develop better conditions for manufacturing in Palmetto State.