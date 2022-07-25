HopeHealth announces board appointments

FLORENCE, S.C. – The HopeHealth Board of Directors has announced the appointment of new officers and two new members.
Joining the board are Kathleen L. Gibson, a nonprofit executive from Summerton, and paralegal A’Netra Hardy from Orangeburg. Beginning her first term as chair is Dr. Jennifer Sabb, retired school district administrator from Kingstree. Rotating off the board is broker John Jebaily.
Board members are selected for their expertise in community affairs, local government, business development, social work, and other philanthropic interests.
In keeping with the Federally Qualified Health Center requirement that a majority of directors are served by the center, nine of the 12 board members call HopeHealth their primary health care home.
2022 Board of Directors
Chair: Dr. Jennifer Sabb, retired school district administrator
Vice Chair: Dr. Antonio Cooper, assistant professor
Secretary: Martina Love, attorney
Treasurer: Buzz Rogers, CPA
Directors:
Joy Barnes, retired RN
Mauro Diaz, health educator
Ednaliz Rodriquez-Medina, professor
Barbara E. Brooks, retired nurse
Andre Dorsey, chief of public services
Teresa Myers Ervin, mayor of the City of Florence
Mark Buyck III, attorney
Kathleen L. Gibson, nonprofit executive
A’Netra Hardy, paralegal
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Its federally qualified health centers are serve nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.