HopeHealth announces board appointments

FLORENCE, S.C. – The HopeHealth Board of Directors has announced the appointment of new officers and two new members.

Joining the board are Kathleen L. Gibson, a nonprofit executive from Summerton, and paralegal A’Netra Hardy from Orangeburg. Beginning her first term as chair is Dr. Jennifer Sabb, retired school district administrator from Kingstree. Rotating off the board is broker John Jebaily.

Board members are selected for their expertise in community affairs, local government, business development, social work, and other philanthropic interests.

In keeping with the Federally Qualified Health Center requirement that a majority of directors are served by the center, nine of the 12 board members call HopeHealth their primary health care home.

2022 Board of Directors

Chair: Dr. Jennifer Sabb, retired school district administrator

Vice Chair: Dr. Antonio Cooper, assistant professor

Secretary: Martina Love, attorney

Treasurer: Buzz Rogers, CPA

Directors:

Joy Barnes, retired RN

Mauro Diaz, health educator

Ednaliz Rodriquez-Medina, professor

Barbara E. Brooks, retired nurse

Andre Dorsey, chief of public services

Teresa Myers Ervin, mayor of the City of Florence

Mark Buyck III, attorney

Kathleen L. Gibson, nonprofit executive

A’Netra Hardy, paralegal

HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Its federally qualified health centers are serve nearly 60,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.

