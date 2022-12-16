 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HopeHealth announces Golf Classic winners

HopeHealth Golf Classic 2022

HopeHealth held its sixth annual Golf Classic Nov. 17 at the Wyboo Golf club in Manning. Proceeds benefit HopeHealth patients in need in Florence, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties. Championship flight winners were HopeHealth CEO Carl Humphries and team members Mark Williams and Jon Weiss Jr.

 Grayson Markle

FLORENCE, S.C. — HopeHealth hosted its sixth annual Golf Classic on  Nov. 17 at the Wyboo Golf Club in Manning, 2565 Players Course Drive.

Open to all, the one-day tournament was a four-man captain’s choice which began with a shotgun start at 11:45 a.m. Tournament fees were $75 per player and included 18 holes of golf with a cart, a barbecue lunch and an awards social at the Deercreek Community Center.

Championship flight winners were HopeHealth Chief Executive Officer Carl Humphries and his team members Mark Williams and Jon Weiss Jr.

First flight went to the FBi Construction Team, represented by Kyle and Casey Gunter, Mike Tyler and David Hopkins. Second flight winners were Travis McIntosh, Burns Shaw, Stephen Williamson and Kurt Moore.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the HopeHealth Compassionate Care Fund, established to assist patients with unmet needs.

