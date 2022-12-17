 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HopeHealth hosted AIDSWalk on Dec. 3

AIDSWALK 2022

HopeHealth hosted its annual AIDSWalk on Dec. 3 at HopeHealth Medical Center on North Irby Street in Florence.

 Grayson Markle, HOPEHEALTH

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth hosted its annual AIDSWalk Dec. 3 on the grounds of the HopeHealth Medical Plaza, 360 N. Irby Street.

Registration began at 9 a.m. in the Meditation Garden, where participants received a free AIDSWalk 2022 T-shirt to wear during the event.

The event’s program included an invocation from the Rev. Calvin Robinson, opening words from HopeHealth CEO Carl M. Humphries, and a moving patient story from Fredrick Williams, infectious disease practice administrator. The noncompetitive awareness walk around the Medical Plaza began at 10 a.m.

In addition to T-shirts, balloon animals, and door prizes, attendees enjoyed music by DJ Stylz.

HopeHealth staff also provided free health screenings and information on programs and services available at HopeHealth. Participants were treated to a boxed lunch to conclude the day’s activities.

On the importance of the event, Nicole Echols, director of external affairs, said, “HopeHealth got its start in 1991 as a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization, and it’s important that supporting this community stays at the forefront of our mission.”

AIDSWalk has been hosted by HopeHealth since 1993, and serves to bring awareness about the importance of prevention, treatment, and breaking the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS.

Living a normal life with HIV is possible

Human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, is an infection that attacks and destroys the body’s immune system. The first case of AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, was diagnosed in 1981.

