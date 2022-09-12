HopeHealth schedules grief, stress seminars

FLORENCE -- HopeHealth’s behavioral health department is offering free seminars on grief and stress, providing outlets for participant support and discussion. The courses function in an educational style, rather than as a support group; participants are not required to share personal feelings.

Both classes are led by Georgann O’Quinn, LPC, NCC, BCC. Pre-registration is required, with seating limited to 20 attendees. COVID-19 precautions continue, with masks required and social distancing observed.

The Good Grief seminar is a 3-hour educational course for anyone dealing with the transition of death, chronic illness, terminal illness, trauma, divorce, job loss, career change, retirement, and/or relocation.

The seminar may prove helpful for individuals dealing with grief directly, as well as for those supporting others through the grief process. Good Grief features an informal classroom-style lecture setup, with handouts provided and time allotted for questions and answers.

The next Good Grief seminars will be held at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza, 360 N. Irby Street, in Florence from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday as well as 9 a.m. to noon Monday and 2-5 p.m., Oct. 1.

The seminar will also be held at the HopeHealth on Pine Needles Road location, 3380 Pine Needles Road, in Florence from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 7.

Building Stress Resilience is a 3-hour class providing interactive and practical information to better understand stress and its impact on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.

The class is light-hearted and motivational, providing specific tools and strategies to help participants better manage challenging situations. It offers lessons, discussion, hands-on activities and an opportunity for setting future goals.

The next Building Stress Resilience class will be held at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza, 360 N. Irby Street, in Florence from 2-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at the HopeHealth on Pine Needles location, 3380 Pine Needles Road, in Florence.

Farrah Hughes, PhD, ABPP, director of behavioral health services, is encouraged by the positive feedback received on the course offerings.

Hughes said, “We are excited to offer educational opportunities to help strengthen the emotional and physical health of participants. Our initial offerings have received excellent reviews. More classes and workshops will be offered soon, and we hope that community members will take advantage of these free learning opportunities to boost their mental and physical health.”

To register, or to receive additional course dates, call 843-413-3245 and ask for Hannah McCutcheon.