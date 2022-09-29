 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnstone Supply donates to FDTC program

FLORENCE -- Johnstone Supply donates more than $35,000 worth of HVAC equipment to Florence-Darlington Technical College which will provide students with valuable hands on training with some of the newest technologies in the business.

“We are grateful that Johnstone Supply is willing to gift FDTC with this equipment,” FDTC HVAC Program Director Matthew Lewis said. “This donation is great in that students get to experience the diverse background the HVAC field has to offer. The HVAC field is always changing and this will help FDTC stay current with the new trends going forward.”

Johnstone Supply had excess inventory that needed to be moved and instead of selling it elsewhere, chose to donate the equipment to FDTC.

“We wanted to make it useful for the school,” Johnstone Supply Inside Sales Manager Daniel Turner said. “We felt like this would benefit the school and the give the students more hands-on experience.”

The donation included roof top units, heat pump condensing units, air handlers, mini-split heat pumps, mini split indoor wall cassettes for condensing units, multi zone indoor units, motors, temperature control, and a gas furnace.

Lewis said the donations will be used in the HVAC Labs at both the main campus and the Continuum in Lake City. Students will utilize the equipment to learn how to disassemble and remove and reinstall parts.

“With this equipment, students can see the differences between residential and commercial systems,” he added.  “Mini split technology is the newer trend these days and this equipment gives those students the understanding on how it works and is installed in the field.”

Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) has provided affordable technical education to many thousands of Pee Dee-area students since 1963. FDTC currently enrolls more than 3,000 curriculum students and about 3,500 noncredit students annually, through the college’s Corporate and Workforce Development division, located at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology. For more information, visit www.fdtc.edu.

