Jones joins McLeod Regional Medical Center medical staff

McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the medical staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
As a general surgeon, Jones is a specialist trained to manage a broad spectrum of surgical conditions that relate to the head and neck, breast, skin, and soft tissues, abdominal wall, extremities, and the gastrointestinal and endocrine systems. He performs the full scope of general surgery procedures, including robotic and laparoscopic surgery.
Jones also has a passion for medical education and mentoring future healthcare providers.
A native of Sumter, Jones comes to McLeod following the completion of his residency training at Prisma Health Richland. He received his medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, and his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
People are also reading…
Pee Dee Surgical Group is located at 800 E. Cheves Street in Florence. Jones welcomes new patients and physician referrals. To make an appointment, please call 843-665-7941.
For additional information on surgical services, visit www.McLeodHealth.org.