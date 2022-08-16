Jones joins McLeod Regional Medical Center medical staff

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derek Kerr might have the hardest job in the airline business. He's the chief financial officer of American Airlines, and that means it's his job to fix a balance sheet that has been battered by borrowing money so American could survive the pandemic. American has the most debt among all U.S. airlines, and its credit rating is several notches below investment grade. Kerr talked to The Associated Press recently as American is trying to navigate through a bumpy recovery in which revenue is rising, but so are costs like fuel and labor.