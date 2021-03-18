K & K Painting holds ribbon cutting

QUINBY, S.C. — K & K Painting held a ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Cutting the ribbon was Nita Kirk, owner. She was surrounded by chamber ambassadors, family and staff who came out to help her celebrate.

K & K Painting opened Feb. 1 at 280 Quinby Circle specializing in interior painting, both first time and repainting. Kirk said she and her staff do some drywall and minor floor repairs.

“I have been painting for some time,” she said. “I thought it was time to create a brand and a legacy for my two grandchildren.”

Kirk said her grandchildren, one and one month, have inspired and encouraged her to branch out. She named her business after them. Their first names start with the letter K.

Kirk said she joined the chamber of commerce to become more involved in the community and to reach out to young people and give them some idea of the opportunities in the trade.

“I am working on becoming involved in the community,” Kirk said.

Kirk has two sons. She is a 1996 graduate of Wilson High School She received her bachelor’s degree from Ashford University and a master’s in human resources from Webster University.