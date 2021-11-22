 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on a GREAT GUY!
In 1970-71 Mack Dixon was my P.E. teacher in Middle School at Gibbs Middle School in 8th grade. In high school he was assistant principal and bus supervisor.

Remember that was the very first years of total integration in S.C. public schools.

He was not originally from this area but he married and loved this area and it became his home for the next 50 plus years. I drove a bus in my junior and senior years in high school and he was my bus supervisor in those years as well as serving as assistant high school principal.

In those early years we did not have a hint of any racial issues at all but I’m convinced that there were issues (racial or not) that NEVER saw the light of day because of Coach Dixon’s behind-the-scenes calmness and input. He had a very calm influence on all. I never saw or heard him raise his voice but his opinion was so respected by all. In today’s divisive society we need more people like Mack Dixon. I just want to express how much he has meant over the years to the H-P school and community.

RIP, my friend and mentor.

ROGER BAZEN

Coward

