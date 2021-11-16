LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Swan song

Had sworn off baseball in 2020. Stupid changes to please people who hate baseball had finally gone too far. There were machines overruling the Men In Blue, players kneeling during the anthem, and there was still that monstrosity called Designated Hitter. And even a new absurdity this year: an extra inning starts with none out, but with a runner on second base!
But I relented. A Boston man since the hatchet job on Ted Williams in 1947, I saw the under-populated Sox playing over their heads and leading the league for half a season. Then a reality swoon set in, and I tuned out.
But, lo, there were the Sox tied with the Mighty Yankees at season’s end! And when they wasted the Evil Empire, I was in for the stretch. The Boston crew were delightful in the league semi-finals. And even had some moments against the Astros in the league finals, enough for a Sox old-timer.
Then the focus shifts to the Main Event. While the Sox were winding down, the under-evaluated Atlanta Braves were chewing up the Los Angeles squad with the healthiest payroll on the planet! Which set the stage for the match with the heavily favored Astros.
And the Braves dominated! Such an array of timely hitting. And while baseball purists bemoan the passing of the dominant starting pitcher, the production-line bullpen of Atlanta certainly had the tools.
And there is irony here, even poetic justice. Remember, Atlanta was slated to host the 2021 MLB All Star Game. But no: Some baseball officials (people who hate baseball) didn’t like the new Georgia voting laws, so they denied Atlanta the scheduled honor. (And even ESPN was harping on the tomahawk chop, which the Trumps delightfully joined in their game appearance).
But the justice came round when the Braves brought the series and its championship to Atlanta in a fitting response.
Baseball next year? Won’t say no, positively, but the odds are long. More electronic umpiring, more silly rules changes, and who knows what social causes will be espoused by the powers that be.
But it’s a long time till spring training!
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary