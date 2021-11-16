LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Swan song

Had sworn off baseball in 2020. Stupid changes to please people who hate baseball had finally gone too far. There were machines overruling the Men In Blue, players kneeling during the anthem, and there was still that monstrosity called Designated Hitter. And even a new absurdity this year: an extra inning starts with none out, but with a runner on second base!

But I relented. A Boston man since the hatchet job on Ted Williams in 1947, I saw the under-populated Sox playing over their heads and leading the league for half a season. Then a reality swoon set in, and I tuned out.

But, lo, there were the Sox tied with the Mighty Yankees at season’s end! And when they wasted the Evil Empire, I was in for the stretch. The Boston crew were delightful in the league semi-finals. And even had some moments against the Astros in the league finals, enough for a Sox old-timer.

Then the focus shifts to the Main Event. While the Sox were winding down, the under-evaluated Atlanta Braves were chewing up the Los Angeles squad with the healthiest payroll on the planet! Which set the stage for the match with the heavily favored Astros.