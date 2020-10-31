10 tips for managing diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic

6. Take your medications. Diabetes medications help keep blood sugars in control, and it’s important to take your medicine as prescribed.

7. Ask for help. See your diabetes educator if you need more information or to help you stay accountable.

8. Practice COVID safety. Stay safe by following guidelines such as wearing a mask when out in public, social distancing and washing your hands often.

9. Be prepared. Review diabetes sick day guidelines and check supplies routinely so you know what to do before you get sick. Then, if you do become ill, you’ll have the supplies and enough medication and meter strips or continuous glucose monitoring sensors you need.

10. Know when to seek medical attention. If you have any COVID-like symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath) don’t put it off; contact your provider immediately.

Anita Longan is a registered dietitian nutritionist and diabetes educator at the Diabetes and Nutrition Institute at the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. She provides a variety of diabetes and nutrition programs and counseling.

Kitty Finklea is a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Diabetes and Nutrition Institute in the HopeHealth Medical Plaza, Florence. She specializes in diabetes, weight management and eating disorders.