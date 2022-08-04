A & J Firearms and Training opens in downtown

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday afternoon for A&J Firearms and Training to celebrate its opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Cutting the ribbon was owner John Pecca and his wife, Angela. They were joined by family, friends, and chamber staff and ambassadors.

A&J Firearms and Training is in downtown Florence inside Consider the Lilies, which is also owned the couple.

John Pecca said his wife got a flower shop, and he decided he could have a gun shop.

“I have been shooting since I was 6 years old,” Pecca said. “I have been defense shooting for about 15 years.”

He said it might seem like an unlikely pairing but so far it is working.

Pecca and his wife are both certified concealed weapons permit instructors. He is a certified pistol instructor and graduate of Rangemaster Development Certification Course.

“We teach a lot of concealed weapons permit courses,” he said.

He said a lot of people these days are scared for their safety and want to be able to carry a weapon for protection. He said they are asked a lot of questions about purchasing a gun such as what is the best type to purchase, how much to spend on a gun, and how to use it.

Pecca said they decided it would be a service to the community to help people determine what type of gun is best for them.

“We try to make the purchase of a gun a more personalized experience,” he said.

He said some people choose a gun for its color, size and style without thinking about how they will use it or how it feels in their hands when handling it.

He said it is important how it fits in their hands and how it feels to fire it.

“We try to get people to understand that a gun is a tool,” he said.

Pecca said the purchase of a gun brings an enormous responsibility.

“Carrying a gun gives you awesome power and with it comes an awesome responsibility,” Pecca said.

His wife is available to help with paperwork and gun purchases from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Pecca, who also works for Thermo Fisher Scientific, is available after hours.

For more information, contact them at 843-319-8959 or 843-773-0241.

The shop is at 184 W. Evans St. in Florence.