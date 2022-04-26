Adore Taxes holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. –- Adore Taxes LLC held a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Cutting the ribbon was owner Tiffanie R. McLaughlin. She was joined by chamber ambassadors, staff, family and friends.

Adore Tax service is located at 604 S. Coit St. in Florence.

McLaughlin started doing taxes in December 2017. After managing a local tax service for several years, she decided to branch out on her own. She opened her tax service in July 2021.

In December, McLaughlin will complete her degree and add accounting and bookkeeping services.

“My plan is to open another office before next tax season,” McLaughlin said.

And her ultimate goal is to franchise her business.

“It has always been a dream of mine to own my own business,” McLaughlin said. “I was motivated by my mother and friends.”

Evone Gamble and McLaughlin started out working together in 2017, and Gamble came to work for her when she opened her office. For now it is an office of two.

McLaughlin said she joined the chamber at the recommendation of her mentor.

“I hope to gain clients through networking with the chamber,” she said. “I hope to be an active member. I really want to be successful.”

A native of North Florence, McLaughlin is a graduate of Wilson High School and is completing a degree at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

McLaughlin has two daughters, Dakota Eggleston and Rahmiya Sims.

Hours of operation during tax season are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. In the off-season hours are by appointment.

For additional information, call 803-640-8832 or 843-731-9022.

