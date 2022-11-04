American Recruiters joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sandy Poston, independent franchise owner/operator/recruiter for American Recruiters in Johnsonville held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza in downtown Florence celebrating her company’s membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. She was joined by chamber staff and ambassadors as she cut the ribbon.

Poston said American Recruiters is a 40-year old national recruiting firm that partners with companies and organizations, to “source, recruit and deliver” exceptional talent in all areas related to supply chain management logistics and more.

Poston specializes in direct hire placements.

“I have firsthand experience in manufacturing and understand the skills and knowledge required in just about every aspect of a facility,” Poston said. “I know what questions to ask, what qualifies someone for different levels of responsibility, and whether they would be a good fit for managing processes or managing people, and whether they are a leader, or an individual contributor. I peel back the layers of the candidate so I expose my clients to those I personally have vetted and am confident are a good fit for one another.”

Poston has almost 20 years in manufacturing and understands the needs in almost every area of a manufacturing organization.

She said her decision to step out of the manager/leader role in supply chain and manufacturing, and into a new role as a recruiter and business owner of an American Recruiters franchise in South Carolina, is based on devotion to her family. The last 11 years of her career focused on supply chain management, which is also where her franchise specializes.

“I love seeing growth in the manufacturing sector; it represents the backbone of our country,” Poston said. “Florence County has become a very valid contender for attracting new industrial partners to our region. I know that joining the Florence Chamber of Commerce is one of the fastest ways to network and build relationships with employers and leaders in our area. Obviously, I want to build my business, but I want to give back to an industry that over the years has given me so much. I also accepted an ambassador role with the chamber, as many other members have done, in order to greet other new start-ups and businesses that join the Florence economy.”

She said it’s no secret the recent pandemic has pushed customization and consumer demand to new heights, and every related variable along with it.

“Right now I’m a new small business, doing recruitment,” she said. “But once I settle in, I plan to hold workshops and other value-added services that will help employers recognize that in part they are responsible to strengthen our up-and-coming workforce in hopes of minimizing the talent gap. That gap is predicated to grow and can limit my ability to fill clients’ job orders.”

Poston said, “When raw materials were bottlenecked at ports all over the globe, some back orders became impossible to fill, despite supply chains best efforts. But customers, and even the production line, only focused on not having what they needed. Organizations everywhere want the best candidates, and right now they are essentially limited and on back order. As a new provider of that talent, I don’t want only to focus on the talent available, but want to partner with organization to help build value in a candidate’s ability to become that talent. What is invested in growing talent now will be reaped by us all later.”

She said we keep hearing “it’s a candidates' market,” but she doesn’t believe employers are responding quickly enough, or are simply overthinking how to respond. She said to attract the best employees employers are the ones who now need a resume.

“I want my clients to be top of mind when employees are thinking about where they want to work,” she said.

Originally from Philadelphia, Poston has lived in South Carolina since 1998. She has two sons and a daughter who she said kept her very busy as a motocross mom and a pageant mom. “I now have two adorable granddaughters, whom I love to spend time with,” Poston said. “I love to travel, but only to regions with warm climates, and consider it a real treat when I get to take my granddaughters along.”

For more information, visit americanrecruiters.com.

Hours are 8:30 – 5:30 Monday through Friday. Other hours are available by appointment. Contact Poston at 888-611-8084 (main) 980-443-6408 (direct) or sandy@ariteam.com.