Anderson Brothers Bank on Hoffmeyer Road joins the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Anderson Brothers Bank held a ribbon cutting at its Hoffmeyer Road location in Florence on Thursday celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
This branch opened in November 2020, said Jamie Carsten, commercial loan officer and vice president at Anderson Brothers Bank.
“This is our third location in Florence,” he said.
The branch is at 2001 Hoffmeyer Road. Carsten said the Hoffmeyer location is temporary. Plans are to build on Evans Street between Popeye’s and Burger King.
“We took a risk opening here during the pandemic,” Carsten said.
Seven employees work at the Hoffmeyer location.
Anderson Brothers Bank was started in 1933 in Mullins during the Great Depression in the back of a tobacco warehouse, said Michele Rogers, brand ambassador with Anderson Brothers Bank.
Two brothers, Ernest and Bishop Bonar Anderson, saw a need to help tobacco farmers and established Anderson Brothers Bank in the back of Anderson Warehouse in Mullins, according to the bank’s website. They loaned money to tobacco warehouse owners so they could issues checks to farmers as their crops were sold. In their small office, the brothers began offering deposit accounts and eventually moved to Main Street in Mullins. The bank remained a family business.
The first branch in Florence was started in 2003 on Cashua Street, and then a second branch was opened on Second Loop Road.
There are 25 branches in the Pee Dee, Coastal and Lowcountry regions of the state, Carsten said.
“We serve 17 communities in different areas of the state,” Rogers said.
“We pride ourselves on being a community bank,” Carsten said. “We treat our customers like family.”
Carsten said Anderson Brothers Bank is a full-service commercial and consumer bank.
He said the other two branches in Florence were already members of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, and the bank is aware of the many services provided by the chamber. He said the bank welcomes the opportunity for the Hoffmeyer branch and its employees to get involved with the chamber and to take advantage of its networking opportunities.