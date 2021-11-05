Anderson Brothers Bank on Hoffmeyer Road joins the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Anderson Brothers Bank held a ribbon cutting at its Hoffmeyer Road location in Florence on Thursday celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

This branch opened in November 2020, said Jamie Carsten, commercial loan officer and vice president at Anderson Brothers Bank.

“This is our third location in Florence,” he said.

The branch is at 2001 Hoffmeyer Road. Carsten said the Hoffmeyer location is temporary. Plans are to build on Evans Street between Popeye’s and Burger King.

“We took a risk opening here during the pandemic,” Carsten said.

Seven employees work at the Hoffmeyer location.

Anderson Brothers Bank was started in 1933 in Mullins during the Great Depression in the back of a tobacco warehouse, said Michele Rogers, brand ambassador with Anderson Brothers Bank.