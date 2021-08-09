 Skip to main content
Anointed Hands Global Transport celebrates joining chamber with ribbon cutting
Anointed Hands Global Transport LLC held a ribbon cutting in downtown Florence at the James Allen Plaza, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration. Anointed Hands Global owner Nathan Bryant cut the ribbon.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Anointed Hands Global Transport LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday in downtown Florence at the James Allen Plaza, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

Anointed Hands Global Transport is about helping others, said owner Nathan Bryant.

Anointed Hands Global Transport offers non-emergency medical transportation. Its vehicles are wheel-chair accessible.

Bryant said he is looking for contracts with nursing homes, doctor’s offices and other local businesses for pick up and drop off. He also wants to transport people to and from work.

Bryant said his is the transportation provider that is willing to go that extra mile, serving injured workers, seniors and patients, along with those without their own transportation.

He said he is licensed in South Carolina but will take people wherever they need to go.

He has been driving a cab since 2016.

Bryant currently works alone but will be hiring others as business warrants.

For a ride, call 843-409-3109.

Bryant said he joined the chamber for its marking tools and networking possibilities.

“I want to get the word out about my services,” he said.

Bryant said he is especially interested in the chamber’s involvement with area youth.

“I would love to get involved in their programs and community projects,” he said.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but if someone needs a ride at other times such as home from work, Bryant said he would be available.

Bryant also owns Lake City Flow Taxi Service that is licensed to service Lake City and Florence areas.

For service call, 843-374-5044 or go to www.anontedhandsgloballlc.com

PDRTA launches three new buses with a ribbon cutting
Local Business News

PDRTA launches three new buses with a ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority has three new shiny blue and white, heavy-duty buses in its fleet that will hit the streets of Florence on Monday. A ribbon cutting was held at 313 S. Stadium Road, Florence, on Thursday to celebrate the launch of the 2020 Gillig Low Floor, 31-passenger buses.

