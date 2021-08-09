Anointed Hands Global Transport celebrates joining chamber with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Anointed Hands Global Transport LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday in downtown Florence at the James Allen Plaza, celebrating its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

Anointed Hands Global Transport is about helping others, said owner Nathan Bryant.

Anointed Hands Global Transport offers non-emergency medical transportation. Its vehicles are wheel-chair accessible.

Bryant said he is looking for contracts with nursing homes, doctor’s offices and other local businesses for pick up and drop off. He also wants to transport people to and from work.

Bryant said his is the transportation provider that is willing to go that extra mile, serving injured workers, seniors and patients, along with those without their own transportation.

He said he is licensed in South Carolina but will take people wherever they need to go.

He has been driving a cab since 2016.

Bryant currently works alone but will be hiring others as business warrants.

For a ride, call 843-409-3109.